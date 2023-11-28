Law Council Lauds Anchor Varsity Mgt As Law Programme Debuts 2023/24 Session

Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, has commenced admission in earnest into the Law Faculty for the 2023/24 session as the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has given the approval to run the LLB degree programme.

Commenting on this positive development, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Oye Bandele said the approval came at an auspicious time when the admission for the current session is ongoing.

Prof. Bandele recalled that it was a journey worthwhile for the institution as the process started last session with the visit of the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) and was later rounded off by the Council of Legal Education.

“In all these processes, the school came out better as we are given a clean bill of health by these bodies. The commendation of the Council of Legal Education was heart-warming and it serves as a glimpse of hope for greater things in the near future.

“We were commended for massive resources deployed by the school authority in setting up the Faculty of Law; the facilities, the serene environment, the calibre of personnel engaged by the school.

According to the Director General, CLE, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, who led the team to the AUL campus, “We are confident that this school will run effectively for five years with the quality of facilities on the ground; and don’t hesitate to seek our help anytime the need arises.

“We also commend you for your faithfulness and patience to wait until the approval is given before you commence admission”.

The VC, however, assured that priority would be given to students who chose AUL as their first choice in Law while some old students who might want to change to the Law department will also be considered as long as they met the requirements for the admission.

He also used this opportunity to unfold the school’s innovative medical and engineering programmes in collaboration with overseas universities.

“We are collaborating with some foreign institutions to train medical students and computer engineers. For Medicine, any interested student will spend two years in Nursing at Anchor University and go to Dominican University to complete his/her medicine course. And for Computer Engineering, such interested student will spend two years in Computer Science and will go to the University of Poland to complete his/her programme”, he disclosed.

He continued: I must thank our Father in the Lord, the Chancellor, Pastor W.F Kumuyi for his tremendous prayers and support including Mummy Esther Kumuyi.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the members of the Board of Trustees, the Pro-Chancellor, and the management team. They have all contributed immensely to the success of the school.