Law Association Honours Fayemi

The Nigerian branch of the International Law Association (ILA) has honoured erstwhile Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi with the International Law Outstanding Achievement Medal. The award was presented at the President’s Dinner and Award Night organised as part of the 7th Annual Law Conference of the association in Abuja.

In attendance at the event are more than 100 participants both in person and online including the President of the Association, Prof. Damilola Olawuyi (SAN); the Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker Adeoye Aribasoye and the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value Chairman Fatoba Steve.

The conversation reflected upon the extraordinary career of Fayemi who rose from humble beginnings to receive a doctorate in international diplomacy from King’s College London, became former Governor of Ekiti State, former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), former Minister of Mines and Steel Development in the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2018, and pioneer President of the Forum of Règions of Africa.