Law As Instrument Of Socio-economic Engineering: Theory, Practice, Prospects (3)

Last week we x-rayed the historical role of law in economic development- focusing on the Legal Frameworks and Property Rights; Contract Enforcement and Business Climate; Case Studies: East Asian Tigers and Post-Apartheid South Africa; Nigeria’s Path Forward after which we ventured into Law, Poverty Alleviation, And Social Justice In Nigeria – vide The Constitutional Commitment To Social Justice; Legal Reforms and Poverty Alleviation Initiatives; Legal Instruments Addressing Inequality and Discrimination. Today we shall continue our discussion on Law, poverty alleviation and social justice in Nigeria starting with the role of public interest litigation and civil society; Challenges and Prospects and later delve into Legal Reforms in Key Sectors: Land, Energy, Digital Economy, And Anti-Corruption and its associated components. Please read on.

Role of Public Interest Litigation and civil society

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has emerged as a potential avenue for advancing social justice in Nigeria, despite the non-justiciability of socio-economic rights under the Constitution. Nigerian courts have occasionally expanded standing rules to allow civil society organizations and individuals to challenge government policies and practices that perpetuate poverty and inequality (Ayo Atsenuwa, “Public Interest Litigation and Access to Justice in Nigeria,” Nigerian Law Journal 17, no. 1 (2013): 55–77.).

For example, in SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, the ECOWAS Court of Justice held Nigeria accountable for failing to provide adequate education, recognizing the right to education as a justiciable socio-economic right under regional human rights law. See SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, ECW/CCJ/APP/0808, (Judgment of 14 December 2010). While ECOWAS Court decisions are binding, their domestic enforcement often encounters resistance, reflecting the tension between national legal autonomy and regional obligations (Ebenezer Durojaye, “The ECOWAS Court and the Advancement of Socio-Economic Rights in Nigeria,” African Human Rights Law Journal 16, no. 2 (2016): 323–343.).

Civil society organizations, such as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Legal Resources Consortium, have been instrumental in using litigation, advocacy, and legal reform campaigns to promote social justice (SERAP, Annual Report 2022 (Lagos: SERAP, 2023).). These efforts underscore the role of non-state actors in complementing formal legal institutions and enhancing the transformative capacity of law.

Challenges and Prospects

Despite legal frameworks and policy interventions, poverty and inequality remain pervasive in Nigeria. According to the World Bank, over 40% of Nigerians live below the national poverty line, highlighting the gap between legal commitments and socio-economic realities (World Bank, Nigeria Development Update: Turning the Corner (Washington, DC: World Bank, 2022), 17.). Weak institutional enforcement, political interference, corruption, and inadequate resources continue to hamper the effectiveness of law as a tool for poverty alleviation.

However, recent developments offer grounds for cautious optimism. The enactment of the National Social Protection Policy in 2017 provides a more coherent legal and policy framework for social safety nets (Federal Government of Nigeria, National Social Protection Policy (Abuja: Government Press, 2017).). Moreover, the growing trend of judicial activism, especially in regional courts, suggests that socio-economic rights could gradually gain stronger enforcement traction.

Looking forward, strengthening the legal architecture for poverty alleviation in Nigeria will require:

• Making socio-economic rights justiciable in the Constitution

• Enhancing legal accountability mechanisms for social programs

• Harmonizing statutory law with customary and religious norms

• Building institutional capacity for implementation

Only through such comprehensive reforms can law fulfill its potential as a genuine instrument of social justice and poverty reduction in Nigeria.

Legal Reforms in Key Sectors: Land, energy, digital economy, and anti-corruption

Land Law Reform and Agricultural Development

Land remains a vital economic asset in Nigeria, particularly given the country’s dependence on agriculture for employment and food security. However, Nigeria’s complex and often contradictory land tenure systems have long been a constraint on agricultural productivity and rural development (Robert Home, “Land Reform in Nigeria: Progress, Problems and Prospects,” Land Use Policy 26, no. 2 (2009): 280–286.).

The center piece of land law in Nigeria remains the Land Use Act 1978, which vests all land in each state in the governor, to be held in trust for the people. The Act was intended to simplify land tenure, reduce land speculation, and make land more readily available for agricultural and industrial development. Yet, over the decades, it has become evident that the Act has introduced new challenges—most notably, bureaucratic red tape, corruption in land allocations, and tenure insecurity (Adewale Akinola, “The Nigerian Land Use Act: An Anti-Rural Development Strategy,” Journal of African Law 34, no. 1 (1990): 65–75).

Efforts at reform have included proposals for amending the Act to streamline consent requirements and establish more transparent land registries (Nigeria Law Reform Commission, Report on the Review of the Land Use Act (Abuja: NLRC, 2013)). Lagos State, for instance, has implemented electronic land registration and titling systems, reducing transaction times and increasing land market efficiency (Lagos State Ministry of Lands, Electronic Certificate of Occupancy Guidelines (2021)). However, these advances remain uneven across Nigeria’s federal landscape, with many states still struggling with outdated cadastral systems and legal pluralism between statutory and customary land law (Babajide Fadare, “Land Titling and Credit Access in Nigeria: Issues and Prospects,” African Journal of Economic Policy 25, no. 1 (2018): 45–68).

Strengthening Nigeria’s land governance through legal reforms—particularly by integrating customary land rights into formal systems and enhancing tenure security—has been widely recognized as critical for unlocking agricultural investment and rural development (World Bank, Securing Land Tenure for Rural Development in Nigeria (Washington, DC: World Bank, 2021)).

Energy Sector Reforms and Legal Frameworks

The energy sector illustrates another domain where law is being used as a strategic tool for socio-economic engineering in Nigeria. The power sector, in particular, has undergone significant legal and structural reforms aimed at addressing chronic electricity shortages that have stifled industrialization and job creation (Anthony O. Adeyemi, “Power Sector Reform in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects,” Energy Policy 39, no. 2 (2011): 799–805).

The most notable reform is the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005, which unbundled the state-owned National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) into successor companies, introduced private sector participation, and established the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as an independent regulator. This law laid the foundation for the privatization of generation and distribution companies in 2013—a process aimed at improving efficiency, expanding capacity, and attracting investment.

Despite these reforms, Nigeria’s electricity sector still faces legal and regulatory challenges, including tariff setting controversies, liquidity crises, and contract enforcement issues between market participants (Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Market Performance Report 2023 (Abuja: NERC, 2023)). The recent Electricity Act 2023 seeks to address these gaps by allowing states to regulate electricity markets within their territories and promoting renewable energy integration (Electricity Act 2023, Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 88, Vol. 110).

The petroleum sector has similarly seen historic legal change with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 (Petroleum Industry Act 2021, Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 140, Vol. 108). After nearly two decades of stalled legislative efforts, the PIA aims to overhaul Nigeria’s oil and gas sector by creating clearer fiscal frameworks, promoting transparency, and establishing new regulatory bodies like the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). By providing legal certainty, the PIA is expected to stimulate investment, boost government revenue, and ensure better community development outcomes in oil-producing areas through the Host Communities Development Fund (Petroleum Industry Act 2021, Chapter 3).

Legal Frameworks for the Digital Economy

Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy represents a frontier where law is being deployed to engineer new socio-economic realities. With the rise of financial technology (Fintech), e-commerce, and digital services, the need for modern legal frameworks has become increasingly urgent (Titi Akinsanmi, “Regulating Nigeria’s Digital Economy: Between Innovation and Control,” Nigerian Communications Law Review 9, no. 1 (2022): 1–24).

The Nigeria Start up Act 2022 is a landmark legislative initiative co-created by the government and the tech ecosystem. The Act provides incentives such as tax holidays, simplified regulatory compliance, and special status for eligible startups through a “Startup Label.” It also establishes the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship to coordinate policy. This legal instrument aims not only to foster entrepreneurship but also to position Nigeria as a digital hub in Africa, potentially creating millions of jobs for the youth population.

Complementing the Startup Act are regulations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on digital banking, payment services, and cryptocurrency—though the latter has faced legal uncertainty following the 2021 CBN ban on crypto transactions by banks (Central Bank of Nigeria, Circular on Cryptocurrency Transactions (CBN/GEN/2021/16)). Additionally, the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 provides a legal framework for data privacy and compliance, aligning with global standards like the EU’s GDPR (Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 92, Vol. 110).

However, legal tensions persist between fostering innovation and ensuring regulation. The government’s Twitter ban in 2021 and its proposed social media bills have raised concerns about digital rights and freedom of expression, illustrating the dual-edged nature of law in this domain. Balancing legal control with economic openness will be crucial as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand.

Anti-Corruption Legal Reforms

Corruption remains a major obstacle to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, undermining public trust, deterring investment, and exacerbating inequality. Recognizing this, successive Nigerian governments have pursued legal reforms to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks.

Key institutions established by law include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the EFCC Act 2004 and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) under the ICPC Act 2000. These bodies are empowered to investigate, prosecute, and prevent corruption-related offenses.

Legislative advances have also included the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022, which creates a centralized legal mechanism for confiscating illicit assets, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, which strengthens compliance requirements for financial institutions. These legal tools aim to align Nigeria with international anti-corruption norms and financial transparency standards set by bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, the practical impact of these legal reforms has been constrained by selective enforcement, political interference, and weak judicial outcomes. High-profile prosecutions often end in plea bargains or acquittals, eroding public confidence.

Civil society has played a crucial role in leveraging law to demand accountability. Groups such as SERAP, BudgIT, and Tracka have utilized freedom of information laws and public interest litigation to expose corruption and monitor budget implementation (see SERAP, Annual Report 2022; BudgIT, 2022 State of States Report). Regional and international legal mechanisms, including the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), have also provided additional pressure for legal reform in Nigeria. (To be continued).

