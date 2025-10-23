Law And Good Governance: The Sokoto State Example

It is widely accepted that the rule of law should be the foundation of a stable society and the cornerstone of good governance. Sometimes it is not, which is why those who uphold the rule of law are celebrated. When such leaders act within the legal framework and respect the institutions that uphold the law, they not only safeguard citizens’ rights, but they also strengthen democracy.

This principle is visibly at work in Sokoto State under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who believes in the rule of law because it’s the foundation for a stable society and the cornerstone of good governance.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State is very sensitive to the legal framework that governs each and every action that he takes in the discharge of his official duties.

The importance of the rule of law, often hailed as the backbone of democracy, is that it ensures that power is exercised in a responsible and transparent manner, preventing the abuse of authority and protecting the rights of citizens.

It’s not surprising that since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Ahmad Aliyu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to legality and constitutional order in the administration of Sokoto State.

His approach to governance is rooted in adherence to due process, legal reform, and institutional accountability. These efforts have helped to build public trust, promote transparency, and deliver more effective services to the people of Sokoto State.

There is absolutely no doubt that he has fostered trust in the government and its institutions, encouraged civic engagement, and promoted social cohesion.

One of the hallmarks of Governor Aliyu’s administration has been the deliberate use of law as a tool for reform and development. Early in his tenure, the government initiated a thorough review of existing legislation to align state laws with both constitutional provisions and modern governance standards. Old laws were amended and new ones enacted to improve service delivery and oversight

. For example, the Sokoto State Local Government Law was amended and consolidated to extend the tenure of elected local government officials. This legal reform has helped to ensure grassroots development.

Contrary to misinformation by the opposition, provisions relating to the appointment of district and village heads were not aimed at undermining the revered Sultanate Council. Rather, they reflect constitutional authority, which vests the power to appoint, remunerate, or discipline public officers—especially those funded by the state treasury—with the executive branch of government, the governor.

The law was debated and passed by the Sokoto State House of Assembly and duly assented to by the governor. The people are better off with it, as the councils are complementing the efforts of the state government in delivering the goods.

Another critical reform was the reclassification of three commissions established by the previous administration—the Zakat and Endowment Commission and the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Commission.

Though well-intentioned, their designation as “commissions” conflicted with Section 197 of the 1999 Constitution, which permits only three constitutionally recognised commissions at the state level: the Civil Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, and the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

Based on sound legal advice, the Ahmed Aliyu administration amended the enabling laws and redesignated these bodies appropriately as agencies. The change has improved oversight functions, enhanced accountability, and brought them under the supervision of the right ministries, ensuring better service delivery without compromising their mandates.

Good governance is not just about passing laws; it’s also about enforcing them fairly and without fear or favour. Governor Ahmed Aliyu has shown rare political courage in holding individuals accountable, regardless of status or influence.

A notable example is the decision to prosecute contractors who received state funds but failed to execute the projects.

This action has sent a strong message that public resources will be used responsibly, and legal consequences await those who breach trust.

One essential aspect of the rule of law demands that offenders of the law must be made to face the consequences of their actions, and this is to serve as a deterrent to others. It is in this light that we can fully appreciate the decision by the Sokoto State Executive Council to prosecute errant contractors who failed to execute projects for which they had received payments.

In another instance, a young woman named Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif was prosecuted by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for inciting social unrest in Sabo Birnin-Daji, Wurno Local Government Area.

Despite serious efforts by the opposition and some human rights activists, including blackmail of the governor, the governor rightly refused to interfere in the case. The government’s response was guided by law and not sentiment. It supported the police in its efforts to preserve law and order.

Because the governor gets the right legal advice, he exudes confidence when he acts, knowing that he is covered by the enabling laws of the land. Even when rabble-rousers and self-seeking organisations mount “unholy” pressure on him to use executive powers to free persons who deliberately contravened the law, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has remained resolute and refused to buckle for the sake of cheap popularity.

He fully understands that when offenders of the law are not held accountable for their offences, the consequences are dire for the entire society, as it would embolden others to trample on the law, leading to possible anarchy.

Governor Aliyu’s administration has also resisted external pressures to shield politically connected individuals from lawful prosecution. Such principled consistency not only reinforces the rule of law but also reassures the public that justice is not selective in Sokoto State.

His governance style shows a clear understanding that when offenders are allowed to walk free for political reasons, it erodes confidence in the justice system and emboldens others to break the law. On the other hand, when leadership is anchored in legal principles, the result is a safer, more orderly, and more prosperous society.

One reason for the administration’s success in legal reform is the strength of its legal team. At the forefront is the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barrister Nasiru Muhammad Binji, a respected legal mind with decades of experience. Under his guidance, the Ministry of Justice has provided the executive arm with expert counsel on legislation, contracts, and regulatory matters.

The legal team actively reviews laws to ensure they are up-to-date, relevant, and constitutionally compliant. Their proactive approach has significantly reduced legal conflicts and improved policy implementation.

As Barrister Binji aptly puts it, “If we are talking about good governance, we must have the necessary laws to guide us. And I must also stress that adherence to the rule of law is important for good governance. It keeps the government in check, within its legal boundaries.”

What distinguishes Governor Aliyu from other governors is his resolve to act according to law, not convenience or popularity. In a political climate where many leaders avoid tough decisions for fear of backlash, he has stood firm in upholding the legal process, even when it means confronting misinformation or sacrificing short-term public approval.

This legal discipline reflects a higher level of leadership, one that values long-term institutional strength over fleeting applause.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Nigeria would be more stable, prosperous, and just if more leaders demonstrated the same respect for the law in their approach to governance.

Many of the country’s challenges—corruption, insecurity—are rooted in the failure to follow and enforce legal norms. Where the law is strong and leaders are accountable, progress follows. Sokoto State’s example stands as proof of this.

The Sokoto State experience under Governor Ahmad Aliyu highlights the critical link between law and governance. Through deliberate legal reforms, consistent enforcement, and informed leadership, the administration has made substantial progress in creating a system where legality, transparency, accountability, and service delivery go hand in hand.

Laws are not mere documents; they are tools for social order, economic development, and the protection of citizens’ rights. When used wisely and implemented consistently, they become a force for good.

While no government is perfect, the Sokoto State model demonstrates that real progress is possible when the law is not only respected but also used as a guiding principle for leadership. It is a lesson worth learning and emulating across Nigeria.