Lavrov: Russia Won’t Accept Nato Troops In Ukraine As Part Of Any Peace Deal

Russia won’t accept NATO troops in Ukraine as part of any peace deal, its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with the US in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, UK PM Keir Starmer said he was “ready and willing” to put UK troops into Ukraine after a ceasefire – but Lavrov says any NATO troops in Ukraine would be “unacceptable”.

But speaking after talks in Riyadh, Lavrov said: “The deployment of troops from the same NATO countries, but under a different flag – EU or their national flags – changes nothing. Of course, this is unacceptable for us.”

In practical terms, this translates into Russian opposition to any meaningful security guarantees for Ukraine against any possible future attacks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday’s talks with Russia are the “first step of a long and difficult journey” to ending the war in Ukraine, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky – speaking in Turkey – has insisted Ukraine will not cede territory: “The east is ours, Crimea is ours and all the other towns and villages that are important for us”.

