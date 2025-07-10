LAUTECH Working With Police To Unravel Student’s Death Off Campus –Registar

Authorities of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) yesterday stated that it is working with the police to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a 300-level student of Agricultural Engineering of the institution, Ridwan Oladipupo, which occurred off-campus.

In a statement issued and signed by the Institution’s Registrar, Mrs Olayinka Balogun, the authorities expressed sadness over the mysterious death of the promising young man.

According to the Registrar, despite the fact that “the University is nonresidential, it has a composition of all security agencies that carry out surveillance operations in the student dominated Off Campus areas, every night”.

She noted that from the information available, the deceased left his off-campus hostel to go to an undisclosed location to study on the 24th of June.

Mrs Balogun further stated that when the Acting Dean, Student Affairs of the Institution was contacted by the Police DPO at Owode Divisional on the 25th of June, 2025 on the discovery of a corpse, the identity could not be ascertained by the residents of the area or students after which the corpse was moved by the police to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

“The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso has unofficially learnt about the demise of Mr. Ridwan Oladipupo, a 300-level student of Agricultural Engineering in the Institution.

He reportedly left his off-campus hostel at Lawyer Ahmed Street, Ogbomoso, on Tuesday, 24th June, 2025, when he said he was going to study without disclosing where he would be.”