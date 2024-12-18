LAUTECH Wins National Debate, Bags N20m

Share

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has emerged victorious in the grand finale of the 7 for 7 National Values Charter Campus Debate (NVCCD) 2024.

This prestigious event, organized by the National Orientation Agency, took place on December 17, 2024, at the esteemed Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA.

Adekunle Ayomide and Oladeji Oluwashina, two exceptional students from LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, demonstrated remarkable intellectual prowess and patriotic fervour, earning them the top spot with an impressive 43% of 3,921 votes.

Their outstanding performance was rewarded with a trophy and a substantial cash prize of N20 million.

The duo’s insightful arguments and unwavering dedication to upholding Nigeria’s shared values resonated deeply with the audience, garnering widespread acclaim.

Their achievement serves as a testament to the institution’s commitment to fostering intellectual excellence and nurturing patriotic values among its students.

In addition to LAUTECH’s triumph, zonal winners from six geopolitical zones also received recognition for their outstanding performances.

These winners, representing esteemed institutions such as Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt; Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu; Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga; University of Ilorin; and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, each received a cash prize of N5 million and additional prizes from NELFUND.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of the National Orientation Agency, emphasized the importance of upholding Nigeria’s shared values, particularly among the youth.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to working with young people under the National Identity Project (NIP) to promote national development.

Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director of NELFUND, echoed this sentiment, highlighting his organization’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

The event served as a celebration of unity, resilience, and a shared commitment to national development, fostering a sense of patriotism and intellectual curiosity among the participants.

