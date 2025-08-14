LAUTECH VC To Prioritize Training Of Varsity Administrators

The Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Professor Razaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu, has promised to do all within the resources available to the University to ensure that Core Registry Administrative Staff members in the institution are at their best.

Kalilu spoke during a courtesy call on him and members of his team by the National Vice President 1 and South West Leader of the Association of Nigerian University Administrators (ANUPA), Mrs. Francisca I. Ayodele. She was at the University for the inauguration of the branch’s new executive committee.

He assured that his administration will commit resources to training administrators whose jobs are fundamental in the development of Universities.

In her address at the courtesy call, she intimated to the Vice Chancellor of the three training programmes of the Association and solicited support for the administrators to attend.

The VC, therefore, disclosed the administration’s staunch resolve to support the association in effecting good training for the core staff with a view to consolidating on their administrative performance.