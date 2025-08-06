LAUTECH Medical Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike

The Medical and dental lecturers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Wednesday announced the commencement of an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure by the university management.

A letter jointly signed by its Acting Chairman, Prof. Michael Olamoyegun and Acting Secretary, Dr. Abraham Alabis, in Ibadan, the department alleged unpaid arrears since January 2025.

According to the statement, the exclusion of CONMESS from July salaries is evidence of management’s unwillingness to amicably resolve the lingering salary and welfare issues.

NAMDA noted it had demonstrated restraint and loyalty for over a year, but alleged neglect and unsatisfactory responsiveness from management left them with no alternative.

The union, therefore, urged the university to act swiftly to address the issues to restore industrial harmony and prevent further disruption to academic and clinical activities within the institution.

The association said, “This decision follows management’s persistent failure to address our demands despite repeated communications, appeals and a 14-day ultimatum earlier issued.

“Our members had, on August 1, withdrawn all services including lectures, ward rounds, examinations, supervision, and committee duties across the Basic Medical, Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences faculties,” the statement added.