LAUTECH Hospital Staff Protest Non-Payment Of Minimum Wage

Many workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso in Oyo State, yesterday protested over non-payment of their minimum wage, locking up the gates to the hospital and doors to the administrative building.

Many of the staff who are members of different unions gathered in groups protesting what they described as “shocked salaries” in January.

According to the Chairman of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, JOHESU, Olabaniyi David, while speaking with journalists, the January salary was even lower than what they received in December.

“What they paid us is not what we envisaged. We were expectant and jubilant when other categories of workers in the state’s employ were paid the new minimum wage.

“But when our members started to receive alerts for January over the weekend, it was lower than what we even earned in December. So, we are gathered here to hear from the management.”

