LAUTECH Graduates 11,528 Students, 94 With First Class Honours

The Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Razaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu, on Tuesday announced that 94 students will be graduating with First-Class Honours as the institution marks its 17th Convocation Ceremony, coinciding with its 35th Founder’s Day Anniversary.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the University’s Senate Building, Kalilu disclosed that a total of 11,528 students will be graduating. Of this number, 2,086 earned Second Class Upper Division degrees, 3,494 will graduate with Second Class Lower Division, 756 with Third Class, and 12 in the Pass category.

He also outlined the schedule of convocation events, which include tree planting, a research fair and exhibition, convocation play and cultural performance on April 16; convocation lecture and Alumni Day on April 17; Jumat and Church services on April 18 and 20 respectively.

The award of First Degrees and Prizes will hold on Tuesday, April 22, while Postgraduate Diplomas and Higher Degrees will be awarded on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

On the institution’s achievements and vision, Kalilu stated: “All our academic programmes are duly accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional bodies.

“Our six new regular academic programmes—Theatre Arts, Psychology, Mass Communication, Linguistics, Yoruba, and Political Science—have successfully scaled through NUC’s resource verification and are now fully operational.”

He further noted that five new undergraduate programmes under the Open and Distance Learning platform—Cyber Security Science, Science Laboratory Technology, Transport Management, Crop Production and Soil Science, and Environmental Protection—have also been activated.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that LAUTECH continues to strengthen its global presence through research, staff and student exchanges.

The university currently collaborates with international institutions including the University of Kentucky and University of Utah in the United States, as well as Germany’s Alexander von Humboldt and Bayer Foundations, which jointly established the Humboldt Research Hub for Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases on campus.

“Since 2023, LAUTECH’s rankings have been on a steady rise. In 2025, we maintained our position as the best state university in Nigeria according to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking. Additionally, the 2025 Interdisciplinary Science Ranking (ISR) placed LAUTECH second nationally and within the 251–300 bracket globally for contributions to interdisciplinary science,” Kalilu added.

He expressed optimism about the institution’s future, stating: “Our vision is to be among the top 100 universities globally. Though ambitious, it is achievable. However, to reach this goal, we must expand our infrastructure, adopt modern technologies in pedagogy and research, and diversify our staff and student population. We appeal to stakeholders to support the LAUTECH project.”

