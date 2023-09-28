LAUTECH Final Year Students Die In Auto Crash

500-level Accounting students of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Oyo State lost their lives in a fatal accident while returning from an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall in Osun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening around Ilobu-Okinni-Osogbo road in Osun State while they were returning from their visit to the waterfall.

The bus which conveyed the student caught fire while the cause of the accident is unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The school’s Public Relations Officer, Lekan Fadeyi, confirmed the tragic incident to the Nigerian Tribune that lives were indeed lost in the accident.

However, he was unable to confirm the exact number of casualties as he is awaiting further details regarding the incident.

He said, “I can confirm to you that there was an accident while some students passed on, but I have not gotten the details of their identities.”

The Students’ Union President of the institution, Anuoluwa Adeboye, provided additional information about the incident. He stated that the students had arranged an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall following their first-semester exams, as it was one of the activities planned for their final year.