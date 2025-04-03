Share

…As Students’ Representatives Say They Feel More Secured in Iseyin

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu 1, has called on estate agents in the town to stop extorting students of higher institutions of learning in the community in the guise of collecting a percentage on their rent.

According to a press release signed by Alhaji Segun Fasasi, Publicity Director, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (E.F.I), made available to New Telegraph, the monarch said this at a meeting he held on Wednesday evening with community stakeholders on the need to find a lasting solution to complaints of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)’s Iseyin campus.

Oba Ajirotutu also charged the students to route their complaints through the special ad-hoc committee put in place for the purpose of making their stay and those of staff members of the institutions comfortable.

He appreciated the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for giving Iseyin its due recognition in infrastructural facilities and commended the LAUTECH Governing Council, especially the representative of Iseyin in the council, Mrs Titilayomi Ahmadu, for her promptness in calling attention to issues pertaining to the institution, among other developmental programmes.

Aseyi said, “I called this meeting after members of Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (E.F.I) came to me and asked that I should urgently intervene in the accommodation crisis being faced by the students of LAUTECH. I told the group about the earlier efforts that have made peace prevail, but it is important to hold this one to have updates and find a lasting solution.

“We heard from the students of cases whereby three or more agents would give out a particular accommodation and all of them would charge ten percent ‘agent fees’ differently, making the rent going higher and above the financial power of the students. This has to stop.

“I will repeat this as I have earlier said: no agent must be caught extorting the students anymore. If anyone is caught doing that, the law will be allowed to take effect on such person,” Aseyin said.

One of the representatives of LAUTECH students at the meeting, Comrade Yusuf Abdulrasak, said they were grateful for the timely intervention of Aseyin, E.F.I and other stakeholders on the matter, adding that other areas of interest like security and transportation have also been taken care of by the stakeholders alongside the Divisional Police Officer (D.P.O) of Iseyin.

Present at the meeting included the Deputy Provost of LAUTECH College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Prof. Lamidi Ojedapo; Mr Folayowon Adesola, the College’s Secretary; Hon. Waheed Olaniyan, Chairman LAUTECH Local Committee; Mr. Segun Adeleke, Chairman Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin; members of registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers; as well as, members of Real Estate agents in Iseyin.

