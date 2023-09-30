Lautaro Martinez Sets To Renew Inter Milan Contract

Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez has confirmed through his agent that he is close to signing a new contract with the club.

The Argentine World Cup winner stayed put at San Siro this summer, despite receiving lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Regardless of those bids though, Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano disclosed that the player never considered leaving Inter Milan.

Speaking to the media, Camano said: “Lautaro doesn’t want to hear anything other than Inter. Saudi Arabia is a market full of temptations and he had offers, not just from there.

“But, when I tell him about these options, he tells me ‘Inter Ale, Inter’,” translating to a sign of joy about his current surroundings.

After the departure of long-serving Samir Handanovic, Martinez was named club captain by Simone Inzaghi before the start of the season.

The 26-year-old has repaid the faith shown by his manager by continuing his excellent goalscoring form, scoring five in six Serie A matches this season.

Martinez has scored 21 league goals in his last two seasons with the Nerazzurri and also scored two in their Coppa Italia final success against Fiorentina in May.

While not quite as prolific in Inter’s run to the Champions League final last season, Martinez did score in their derby semi-final against AC Milan.

The kind of form Martinez has shown may attract more attention from Premier League clubs in future, but Camano has said the striker is happy where he is.

The agent confirmed Martinez’s interest in a new contract, stating: “Lautaro doesn’t listen to anything other than Inter. I think a renewal is a real possibility.”

Inter currently sit top of Serie A after six matches, despite a shock defeat at home to Sassuolo in midweek. The Nerazzurri are also in a decent position in a challenging Champions League group, after drawing their opening match away to Real Sociedad. Martinez is set to lead the line when Inzaghi’s men welcome Benfica to San Siro on Tuesday.