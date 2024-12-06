…Launches Air Transport Regulation Portal

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has unveiled the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) Electronic Portal (EPortal) as part of the effort to modernise aviation processes. The launch of the portal at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja was led by acting Director-General, Chris Najomo.

He described the E-Portal as a single-window platform designed to modernise and streamline the processes and operations of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulations (DATR).

He emphasised its alignment with international best practices, aimed at enhancing service delivery and providing a seamless electronic interface for stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem.

Najomo underscored the portal’s potential to define a new era of digital aviation processes characterised by innovation, efficiency, competence, and productivity, calling for the adoption of the E-Portal, and highlighting its transformative impact on the aviation sector.

The E-Portal, highlighted by Director of DATR Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, offers features like process optimisation, data centralisation, real-time tracking, and improved transparency, aiming to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and improve stakeholder operations in Nigeria’s aviation sector Key industry leaders, including the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and the CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, commended the initiative. Onyema applauded Capt. Najomo’s commitment to transparency and adherence to global aviation standards.

“This initiative reflects the NCAA’s renewed dedication to fostering a business-friendly and efficient regulatory environment,” he said.

Okonkwo lauded Najomo’s leadership, describing his appointment as “putting a round peg in a round hole”. The launch of the E-Portal represents a landmark achievement for the NCAA, solidifying its position as a forward-thinking regulator in Nigeria’s aviation industry

Share

Please follow and like us: