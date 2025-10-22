New Telegraph

October 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. …Lauds Commission For…

…Lauds Commission For Result Oriented Anti-Corruption Efforts

The Senate, yesterday, lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its performance in the fight against economic and financial crimes, particularly the significant progress recorded in 2024. Red Chamber made this praise following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Emmanuel Udende (APC- Benue).

Presenting the motion, Udende said the EFCC received 15,724 petitions in 2024, opened 12,928 case files, filed 5,008 cases in court, and secured and recorded 4,111 convictions, the highest in any single year since the commission’s establishment in 2003.

He said the Commission recovered substantial fund in local and foreign currencies, alongside various forfeited assets, contributing positively to Nigeria’s economic framework and international image. He said: “Despite limited resources, personnel constraints, and the increasing complexity of financial crimes, the EFCC has remained committed to its statutory mandate.

Its work continues to inspire public confidence in the nation’s anti-corruption efforts and strengthens Nigeria’s reputation globally.” On his part, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APCEbonyi), seconded the motion and commended the commission’s transformation under the current administration.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

PDP Northern Elders Accuse Wike Of Sabotage, Reaffirm Support For Damagum
Read Next

Court Grants Leave To NBM To Appeal Ruling On Motion For Joinder