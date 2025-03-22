Latter-Day Saints Church to preserve pioneer Baptism site in Nigeria

Share

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has promised to preserve it’s pioneer baptism site in Nigeria located in Ikot Eyo community, Nsit Ubium local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The Church with headquarters in Salt Lake City in Utah, United States of America, had in the course of it’s missionary activities conducted it’s first baptism of converts in Nigeria in 1978 in a river in Ikot Eyo, Nsit Ubium.

The leadership of the church led by its Director of Church History Department, Elder Kyle McKay and other General Authorities of the church visited the river to relive the spiritual significance of it’s first baptism site in the country.

Elder McKay and his wife accompanied by Elder Victor Bassey and Elder Adeyinka Ojediran who is the First Counselor in the Africa West Area Presidency visited the site recently.

The delegation from the church headquarters were received by the Ikot Eyo Stake President of the church, President William William, members of the church, community leaders including the clan head of Ubium, HRM Etebom Ukpong Udoewa JP.

Speaking, Elder McKay said his visit to the church’s pioneer baptismal site in Nigeria was significant for the spiritual encouragement and growth of the church in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria as a whole.

McKay said, “We will continue to cooperate with the local tribes and the local authorities to preserve this place because it is a special place to us and to the people here.

