Latin American Central Banker Starts Crusade Against Dollar

Uruguay’s central bank chief wants to convince savers in one of Latin America’s most dollarized nations that their love affair with the US currency is bad for both the economy and their pocketbooks. Bloomberg reports that starting next year, Guillermo Tolosa plans to implement measures to boost the use of the Ur

uguayan peso as part of a strategy to develop a domestic capital market that could benefit local borrowers — from corporates and individuals to the government itself. Tolosa plans to speak with press Friday to discuss monetary policy and the central bank’s de-dollarization plans.

The first steps will include higher capital requirements on banks for some dollar loans along with eliminating reserve levels for some deposits in pesos to encourage banks to give more loans in the local currency.

Other measures under consideration include requiring businesses that price goods in foreign currencies to also list prices in pesos. It will be a long road to discourage dollar use in a country where more than two-thirds of bank deposits are held in US currency.

Uruguayans began adopting the greenback during periods of high inflation and currency depreciation in the second half of the 20th century. Today, ATMs offer pesos and dollars, and big-ticket purchases, such as cars and property, are priced in dollars. President Yamandu Orsi’s dedollarization push contrasts with that of his counterpart across the River Plate.

In Argentina, President Javier Mileiis pursuing labor reforms that would allow workers to be paid in either dollars or Argentine pesos.

While his most radical currency proposals remain on hold, the libertarian leader has also said he could eventually eliminate the peso altogether, shut down the central bank and adopt the dollar.

Tolosa says Uruguay’s attachment to the dollar reflects an old habit formed in times of economic instability — one he believes the country has outgrown. “Let’s give up the pacifier once and for all,” he told business leaders in September. “Your purchasing power when you invest in dollars is going to be very volatile.

Investing in dollars in a context like this is a form of gambling, like a casino.” Uruguay’s move to reduce its reliance on the greenback, though driven largely by domestic concerns, also reflects a broader international debate about the future of the dollar.

Few expect the US currency to lose its dominant role in the global economy anytime soon, but rising competition from other currencies, geopolitical tensions and US deficits have eroded some of its appeal.

The dollar’s share of central bank reserves slipped from about 71 per cent at the turn of the century to almost 59 per cent last year, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. Dollar assets in Uruguay’s reserves fell to 84 per cent in September from 90 per cent in March when Tolosa took office.

The central bank aims to make significant progress in developing domestic peso markets and reducing dollarization during Tolosa’s term, the monetary authority said in an emailed response to a request for comment.