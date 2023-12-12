Lateef keeps it late to become King of Scrabble in the Jungle II

The second season of Scrabble in the Jungle! -The Gen Z Edition was a true test of psychological endurance and mental strength. Musa Lateef, a 200-level Bio-chemical Engineering student from the University of Lagos, won the title after 32 rounds of the game. He deployed grit and impressive word skills, along with some unusual strategies, to keep his score above other highly-worded rivals. He was crowned the “King of the Jungle” with 20 wins and a cumulative score of 654 points.

Lateef’s closest opponent, “Day One Champ” Wasiu Hassan, was defeated in the final round, which saw him drop to third place on the leaderboard with 19 wins and a cumulative score of 862 points. Current African Youth champion, David Ojih, benefited from Hassan’s fall and climbed to second place with 20 wins after defeating Kareem Jamiu, who finished fourth, in the last round.