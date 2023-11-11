Lateef Adedimeji Set To Promote Nigerian Stories With ‘Al Notions Studios’

Nollywood power couple, Adedimeji Lateef and wife, Adebimpe, are set to change the face of movie production in the creative industry via in- depth research driven authentic Nigerian stories with Al Notions Studios. First established in the first quarter of 2021, the studio will produce movies that portray Nigerian heritage and culture in the best way possible.

After working on numerous productions over the years and gathering an impressive fan base together, the couple is ready to take things a step further. Speaking on the coming projects, Adedimeji said; “I am an advocate of ‘ile lati nko eso re ode’, the world needs to see how rich we are in culture. A lot of the new generation don’t even know our stories and how a lot came to be.

We are set to tell a lot of our stories to our people and the world at large. In 2024, something big is coming. It’s the start of something new and something special for AL Notion Studios, and we can’t wait to share it with the world’ Reiterating further, Adebimpe Adedimeji says that the plan for the studio is to focus on authentic storytelling.

In her words: “It’s been a long time coming for us; we’ve patiently stayed and watched on from behind the scenes, did our homework, and made sure every step we’re taking is the right step. AL Notion Studios is driven by the main focus of telling the best Nigerian stories to the world in the best way possible.” AL Notion Studios promises to produce exciting projects soon as well as collaborate with established studios starting next year.