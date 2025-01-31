Lateef Adedimeji secures Partnership with Ekiti Government

Share

Filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, have secured a partnership with the Ekiti State Government to produce a film on the Ekiti–Parapo War.

The Ekiti–Parapo War, also known as the Kiriji War, was a 16-year-long civil conflict between the sub-ethnic kingdoms of the Yoruba people.

It was primarily divided between the Western Yoruba, mainly consisting of the Ibadan and Oyo-speaking Yorubas, and the Eastern Yoruba, which included the Ekiti, Ijesha, Ijebu, and other groups.

The war, which lasted from 30 July 1877 to 14 March 1893, was caused by the decline of the Oyo Empire, the rise of Ibadan’s power, and the oppressive Ajele system imposed by Ibadan on the Ekiti people.

The unruly behavior of Ibadan emissaries and the Ekiti’s desire for independence further fueled the conflict.

Lateef and his Ekiti-born wife’s AL Notions Film Company announced the partnership with the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy during their Monday visit to Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s office in Ado Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said the film would capture the struggle and triumph of the Ekiti people against oppression.

The governor, who approved the collaboration, stated that the production would provide a detailed account of the war and would be world-class.

