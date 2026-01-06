Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Lateef Adedimeji has stirred social media reactions after sharing an emotional New Year message dedicated to his wife and fellow actress, Mo Bimpe.

The actor, who shared affectionate photos of himself and his wife, referred to her as his “Favourite person” while expressing strong confidence that 2026 will be a landmark year in their lives.

In the message, Lateef reflected on their journey together, describing Mo Bimpe as his answered prayer and thanking God for how far they have come since their much-talked-about wedding.

He spoke with optimism about the future, praying for divine guidance, protection and grace as they step into the new year as a couple.

The actor’s post conveyed deep gratitude and hope, as he declared that the coming year would be filled with greatness, not only for them but for everyone.

His words struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the couple’s visible bond and unwavering support for each other.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe are widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most admired celebrity couples, known for their on-screen chemistry, playful interactions and public show of affection.

Their relationship has continued to attract attention both within and outside the industry.

However, the heartfelt New Year message also reignited discussions about pregnancy speculation that surfaced late last year.

Observant fans had earlier pointed out what they believed to be a baby bump during the couple’s lavish wedding anniversary celebration, sparking widespread online conversations.

While the couple has not addressed the rumours directly, Lateef’s emotional tribute has once again placed them at the centre of public attention, with many followers sending prayers and well wishes as they look ahead to what he described as a defining year for their family.