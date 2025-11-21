Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has been honoured as the Muslim Celebrity of the Year at the 2025 edition of the Muslim News Nigeria Awards, a recognition celebrating his rising influence in film and his dedication to promoting Islamic values.

Announcing the award recognition on Thursday, the newspaper’s Publisher, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar, explained that Adedimeji was selected for exemplifying professionalism, positive social impact, and consistency in upholding his faith while navigating a demanding career in the entertainment industry.

According to Abubakar, the award acknowledges Muslims who contribute meaningfully to their professions while remaining steadfast in their beliefs, a balance the actor has maintained throughout his growing career.

Adedimeji has enjoyed a surge in popularity over the past four years, taking on major roles in celebrated biopics such as Ayinla (2021), Jagun Jagun (2023), and the two-part historical film Lisabi (2024/2025).

The recent project earned notable mentions at both the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Despite the increased attention, the actor has kept a strong public connection to his faith. He is widely known for adopting a modest lifestyle and openly identifying with Islam, both in his personal conduct and professional engagements.

His social media platforms also reflect this devotion. With millions of followers across various channels, Adedimeji frequently shares Islamic greetings, Qur’anic verses, prophetic sayings, and motivational reminders.

His pages typically see heightened religious content on Fridays, during Ramadan, and throughout Dhul Hijjah. He also uses these platforms to celebrate Islamic holidays and encourage his audience to remain committed to acts of worship.

Beyond his online presence, Adedimeji often participates in community-centred efforts, including youth-focused Islamic events, charity drives, and initiatives aimed at promoting Islamic knowledge.

Congratulating the actor, Abubakar described the award as both recognition and responsibility. “Lateef Adedimeji truly deserves this honour,” he said. “It reminds us that even when we are unaware, people observe our actions. His conduct sets a standard for others in the industry.”

He further encouraged other Muslim personalities in entertainment to proudly represent their faith. “Our hope is that this recognition motivates more Muslim creatives to embody the values Islam teaches—promoting good and discouraging wrong, as enjoined in the Qur’an.”