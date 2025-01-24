Late Useni Made Some Differences In Politics – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said the late Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni made some differences in the nation’s politics.

In a release issued by his spokesman, Bayo onanuga, the President joined

the government and people of Plateau State in mourning Useni’s death on Thursday.

Oseni was a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who died at 81.

The President extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, military colleagues, and political associates of the former Governor of old Bendel State, Minister of Transport, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

Tinubu said the former FCT Minister demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gain.

He stated that the late Useni also made some difference in politics as deputy national chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would grant Lieutenant-General Useni’s soul eternal rest and solace for his family.

