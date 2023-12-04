Late Releases Of 2023 Budget Hampers Our Performance  – Justice Minister

…Seeks Better Funding For Improved Operations

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, on Monday, told the Senate that late releases of the 2023 budgets of the Ministry by the Ministry of Finance, had adversely affected the performance of the establishment.

Fagbemi stated this when he appeared with heads of parastatals of the Ministry, to defend the performance of the 2023 Budget as well as present the 2024 estimates of the Ministry and its agencies, before the Senate Committee on Judicial, Human Rights and Legal Matters, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He lamented that even though paltry sums of money were allocated for the capital and recurrent components of the Ministry’s 2023 budget, only fractions of the sums appropriated had been released, less than thirty days before the end of the fiscal year.

The Minister pointed out that out of over three billion Naira allocated for capital projects, only about six hundred thousand Naira was released while only two point seven million was released out of four point seven billion allocated for the recurrent expenditure.

His words: “In the outgoing budget cycle for 2023, the Ministry was allocated N3,321,283.533.00 as Capital Budget and N4,688,847,054.00 as Recurrent Budget. At the moment, and with less than 30 days to the end of the financial year, the Ministry has only had releases of N617,456,896.00 for capital expenditure and N2,734,110,775.62 for recurrent expenditure.

Lamenting that this situation was inimical to the operations of the Ministry, Fagbemi said: “The foregoing has greatly constrained the performance of the Ministry in its mandate areas, and we are quite determined to achieve a paradigm shift in 2024.”

He also disclosed that the Ministry had been allocated N5,341,356,849.00 as capital expenditure and N8,860,880,311.10 as recurrent expenditure in the 2024 budget proposal.

Fagbemi also noted that he had observed upon assumption of office, that the problem of the Justice Ministry had been poor funding, stressing that the Ministry, being a critical sector, required significant Investments to drive the much-needed legal and judicial reforms, achieve satisfactory compliance with human rights, democratic governance, and the rule of law.

He said: “From my first-hand assessment of the justice sector assumption of office, it Is obvious to me that a major challenge in the sector underfunding.

“This critical sector requires significant Investments for us to drive the much-needed legal and judicial reforms, and achieve satisfactory compliance with human rights, democratic governance, the rule of law, etc in His Excellency’s budget speech, emphasis was placed on defence, and security, law enforcement, property and investments, amongst other critical areas,

“These are areas wherein the relevance and role of the Federal Ministry of Justice are being underestimated. I wish to reiterate the fact that in furtherance of the constitutional mandate of the Attorney-General of the Federation as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, the Ministry has been providing legal and non-kinetic support for combating insecurity through counter-terrorism and anti-money laundering measures, prosecution and proscription of persons involved in terrorism, and other high-profile crimes.

“Our administration is keen on promoting investments and creating opportunities for economic development. For this to be achieved, a reliable, consistent and developed legal system is a sine qua non. The Ministry has since transitioned from its traditional roles to playing active roles in the economy and security sectors through the strategic deployment of the instrumentality of the law.

The Minister advocated an upward review of the funding of the Ministry, to enable it to effectively implement its critical functions to the country and citizenry.

He said: “in order for the nation to derive maximum benefits from the functions and potentials of the Ministry, there is a dire need for an upward review of funding for the Ministry and by extension the funds earmarked or proposed as Capital and Recurrent (Overhead) Expenditures for the Ministry in the 2024 Budget Proposal.

“Distinguished Chairman and Members of the Committee, permit me to highlight some of the critical mandate areas of the Ministry for which we are pleading and praying this Committee to empower the Ministry with further legislative and budgetary support.

“It is quite fundamental for the Ministry to be empowered to drive the current administration’s roadmap for the justice sector (legal and judicial reforms) which is one of the vital priority areas under the President’s eight Priorities/Focus Areas.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation requires funding to perform its role of coordinating and overseeing the entire legal or justice sector institutions in Nigeria.

Further highlighting the functions of his office, Fagbemi said: “The Attorney-General of the Federation is also saddled with onerous responsibilities in the implementation of vital legislations including the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, Extradition Act, etc and other international treaty obligations.”

“l wish to note that the process of proscription and prosecution of terror suspects and entities entails considerable funding inclusive of catering for the logistics and welfare of judges, prosecutors, support staff, witnesses, and provision of security for the trial, etc.

“To ensure the security and confidence of the judicial officers coupled with the location of the trial, the Ministry is required to charter aircraft to airlift them. The Ministry is also spending considerable resources on provision or upgrading of infrastructural facilities at the various venues to make them fit for purpose.”