Late Oyo Majority Leader Extolled As Good Leader, Humble Schoolmate

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, Oluwole Akintayo, has paid tribute to his former secondary schoolmate and former Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the late Kehinde Hassan Subair, describing him as a good leader and a humble personality.

Akintayo, speaking on behalf of his colleagues from the Ibadan City Academy Class of 1983, noted that Subair had exhibited leadership qualities and a deep commitment to democracy from their formative years.

Reflecting on their shared experiences during secondary school, particularly during the Military and Second Republic political eras, Akintayo lamented Subair’s passing, which occurred on March 14, 2025, in London while he was preparing for his 60th birthday.

In remembrance of his late schoolmate, the Dean stated: “It is remarkable to note that Hon. Kehinde Hassan Subair pursued his aspiration to participate in public service with tenacity and determination.

“He joined a political party, paid his dues as a loyal member, and eventually contested and won a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

“His re-election made him a ranking member and the Majority Leader. In this capacity, he led his colleagues with candour and humility. He was truly a leader.”

Expressing his grief, Akintayo added: “We have classmates who have participated in trade union activities and held significant positions. Others have occupied leadership roles in professional associations, while some are members of political parties.

“However, among us, only Hon. Kehinde Hassan Subair had the rare privilege of raising the flag of Ibadan City Academy Class of ’83 as a two-term legislator and Majority Leader in the Oyo State House of Assembly.”

“Ibadan City Academy 1983 Set is deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Hon. Kehinde Subair, whose burial took place on March 21, 2025—the same day he had eagerly anticipated celebrating his 60th birthday.

“We mourn with his immediate and extended family, his political associates, and his friends. We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

Speaking further, Akintayo described Subair as a politician who played politics without bitterness. “He was a grassroots mobilizer and a respected party chieftain. He could be described as an icon of democracy. Soft-spoken and easy-going, he radiated peace and goodwill.

“He was a fantastic team player who fostered unity and decency in his dealings. We will surely miss him, but we will continue to cherish his memory.

“He was one of us who not only observed but also championed the democratic ideals we admired during our formative years. He was privileged to actively shape the political landscape of Oyo State. Adieu, Kehinde Hassan Subair.”

