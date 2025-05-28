Late Ooni’s Memorial: Sijuwade Inter-School Debate Opens In Abeokuta

Share

The “Three-State Inter-School Debate Tour”, organised in honour of the 10th memorial anniversary of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, kicked off on Monday, May 26, at Abeokuta Grammar School, alma mater of the late Ooni.

The debate centred on the theme “Traditional Governance vs. Modern Democracy: Which Best Preserves Cultural Heritage?” and featured student representatives from Abeokuta Grammar School.

The programme also included cultural performances by students and was attended by Yeye Olori Oladunni Sijuwade, one of the wives of the late Ooni, Ogun State Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders in the education sector.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Sijuwade’s family, in collaboration with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, to encourage critical thinking, historical consciousness, and youth engagement with national development.

