Late Olubadan’s Image Towered Beyond Ibadan, Oyo – Ganduje

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, as somebody whose image towered far above Ibadan which he reigned over and the entire Oyo State.

According to a press statement made available to journalists by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the late Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Ganduje made the remark during his condolence visit to the Alarere, Ibadan residence of the late monarch where he was reported to have said that the late Oba Balogun was not only the father of Ibadan or that of Oyo State but the father of Nigeria.

He described the death of the late Olubadan as very sad and shocking but said that as human beings, there was nothing anybody could do to halt the inevitability of death when it was the appointed time by the Almighty Allah. He added that “what we should do is to continue to pray for the repose of his gentle and peaceful soul”.

The APC National Chairman, who holds the honorary Chieftaincy title of Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland alongside his wife, Yeye Aare Fiwajoye, recalled the colorful ceremony which was held in 2022, a few months after Oba Balogun came to the throne.

He also recalled the relationship between the late monarch and the former political leaders in the Northern part of the country, especially in Kano and Kaduna States where both the late Alhajis Abubakar Rimi and Balarabe Musa held sway during the second republic which he said had established unbroken bond between Ibadan and Kano.

The Aare Fiwajoye noted that “our late father made his marks on the sands of time. He left behind imperishable legacies as a bridge builder with, a peaceful and loving personality. His nationalistic outlook set him apart from his peers and we would continue to cherish our relationship”.

Responding on behalf of the family, the younger brother of the late monarch and a member of the Senate in the Ninth Assembly, Dr. Sen. Kola Balogun, praised the steadfastness of Dr. Ganduje in his loving relationship with his late brother said the visit, less than a week after the sad incident, represented.

“Until Baba’s death, he was always proud of his relationship with Kano as he would always refer to himself as a Kano man.

“The enduring relationship the late Oba established with his late friends and leader, Rimi, Musa, and Alhaji Aminu Kano was rekindled through the honorary titles of Aare and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland bestowed on both Your Excellency and wife in 2022.

“Your Excellency has demonstrated unalloyed loyalty to our late referred father and we can only assure you that this place remains your second home and Ibadan Palace remains your second palace after the palace of Emir of Kano. On behalf of the family, we say a big thank you for this visit with prayers for journey mercies as you return to base”, Sen. Balogun said.