Late Olubadan Was An Incorruptible Monarch – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun as a monarch with “an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership”.

Obasanjo who expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the Oba Balogun said the monarch left an enviable quality, which clearly stood him out among his peers.

The former President who is currently in Baku, Azerbaijan, attending the 11th Global Baku Forum, said this in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to Obasanjo, “His (Oba Balogun) enviable qualities clearly stood him out as he left behind an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership, a legacy of forthrightness, thoroughness and unwavering commitment to the public good.

“He demonstrated that politics was an avenue not for mindless enrichment, but for rendering faithful service.”

Obasanjo added that the late Olubadan’s contributions to the political, social and economic life of Ibadan, Oyo State, Western Region and, indeed, Nigeria will remain indelible in the hearts and minds of those who had interacted with him in politics and in social-economic life.

“A decent and amiable gentleman, he commanded the respect and admiration of his peers and associates. Like most great leaders, he was all things to all men.

“To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Ibadan, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador of all things noble about them; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.”

To Obasanjo, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland “will be remembered as a foremost nationalist, patriot and custodian of our cultural and traditional values, who gave his best while in the service of the nation with distinction and commitment to the high ideals of the public service particularly during his service as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The former President noted that “Although Oba Olalekan Balogun’s passage is like a dream, especially as he left us at a crucial state in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.”

Obasanjo commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, Olubadan-in-Council, all the members of his immediate and extended family, as well as the entire good people of Ibadanland and Oyo state at large.