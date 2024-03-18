Late Olubadan Legacy Will Inspire Generations To Come – Yoruba Obas

Yoruba Traditional Rulers under the aegis of the Yoruba Obas Forum (YOF), have commiserated with the government, entire residents of Oyo State and the Olubadan In Council over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Olalekan Balogun who joined his ancestors after a brief illness at the age of 81 on Thursday last week.

This was made known in a condolence message signed and made available to newsmen on Monday on behalf of members of the Yoruba Obas Forum, by the National President, the Molokun of Atijere, Oba Samuel. O Adeoye, JP.

The Yoruba monarchs who described the demise of the Olubadan as a collosal loss to the ancient Ibadan land expressed shock over the death’s news of Oba Olalekan Balogun whom they noted was about to celebrate his second years coronation anniversary.

The traditional rulers described the late Olubadan as a progressive traditional ruler whose reign within a period of two years brought about the sustenance of peace and stability in Ibadan land and Oyo State Traditional Council in general.

“The late Olubadan’s contributions to the socio-economic and cultural development of the region are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the forum said.

The entire Yoruba Obas Forum prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Olubadan and for the Almighty Allah to grant his family and the entire residents of Ibadan land the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of the Monarch.

The late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Olalekan Balogun who ascended the throne of his forefathers in March 2022, died on Thursday and was laid to rest on Friday at his Aliwo family compound in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.