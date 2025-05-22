Late Nollywood Actor Junior Pope’s Father Is Dead

Share

The father of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, Ozor Luke Odonwodo, has died.

This comes one year after the tragic death of Junior Pope, who tragically lost his life in April 2024 in a boat accident while returning from a film location in Anambra State.

Junior Pope’s widow, Jenifer Awele Odonwodo, announced the demise of her father-in-law in a post via Instagram on Wednesday.

She revealed that she had just spent time with the deceased in Enugu a few weeks before his death, unaware it would be their last moments together.

Describing Ozor Luke Odonwodo as one man who genuinely loved her, Jennifer expressed gratitude for the brief time they shared, even as it came in his final days.

She wrote, “Barely One Month Ago, I Was With You In Enugu… Some Days Later,, Reme (My Mother In Love) Called, Asked How I And Her Boys Are Doing And Further Went To Say That Her Husband Has Gone To Meet My Husband, 1 Screamed But Had To Quickly Pull Myself Together As She Started Crying After I Screamed.

“One man that genuinely loved me. He passed as an octogenarian who lived a good life, paid his dues, sacrificed a lot for his family and loved ones, and happily reaped the fruits of his labour.

“Reme, Nwanyiomam, this is actually a lot within one year but I pray God gives you and us all the strength we need to keep pushing no matter how hard it seems.

“Adieu father and son… You are sorely missed but we hold onto the resurrection promises in John 5:28,29 and Acts 24:15.”

