Late Nigerian Boxer, Olanrewaju Segun’s Alleged Autopsy Result Released

The autopsy results for late Nigerian boxer, Olanrewaju Segun, have been released, revealing the circumstances leading to his death.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Olanrewaju Segun tragically passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025, during a boxing match in Ghana.

Following his sudden demise, an autopsy was conducted to know the cause of his sudden demise as investigations are currently underway.

However, the autopsy results revealed that the boxer died from sudden cardiac arrest.

The development was disclosed in a shared post by an Instagram blogger, Temilola Sobola, via his page.

According to the post, an investigation into Olanrewaju Segun’s heart condition is underway, and his body will be released for burial in Nigeria in two weeks.

The post reads, “An autopsy was performed on the late boxer, Olanrewaju Segun and the results stated that Segun died from sudden cardiac arrest.

“Further investigation into his heart condition is required and as a result, his body will not be released for burial in Nigeria until approximately two weeks”.

