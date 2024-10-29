Late Nigeria Keeper, Fregene Sets For Burial Nov 29

Share

The remains of the late Nigeria goalkeeper, Peter Apo Fregene will be laid to rest on Friday, November 29, in his home town of Abraka, Delta State, according to the burial plans announced by the deceased’s family via ex-Nigeria captain Segun Odegbami on Monday.

The funeral rites kick-start November 27 with the Service of Songs in Sapele, Delta State, followed by Lying-in-State at the Sapele Township Stadium, to be followed by a football match to be organised by members of All Stars International Football Club before the body will be conveyed to Abraka for internet on the same day.

The exercise will be rounded off with reception in Sapele on Saturday, November 30.

The family of ‘the Flying Cat’, who passed on to meet his Creator after 77 years on earth, thanks all Nigerians for their support and expression of condolences.

The good news is that preparations for his funeral rites have started and have been low-key, simple, dignified, and not a burden to the family.

A few good Nigerians have responded and are rendering invaluable but silent support to ease the pressure on the family and ensure that the football hero and Olympian gets a befitting burial.

These philanthropic Nigerians that want their identities kept from the media for now have settled all the hospitalisation fees and other expenses to date.

His remains have also been moved back to Sapele, where he lived before he passed on.

The final funeral rites decided by the family saw the first, Koromaju held at his residence in Sapele last week.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Football Association, the Delta State Government, any of the football clubs that he played for during his career, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, the National Sports Commission, NSC, the Nigerian Olympians Association, NOA, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, All Stars International Football Club (Delta State Chapter), and any others, including family members, friends, fans, and individuals, are hereby notified.

Fregene passed on October 14 after a protected illness in the presence of his wife, Tina, and two of his children.

He represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and featured prominently in the national team in the 1960s and 70s and was known for his incredible reflexes and resilience between the sticks.

