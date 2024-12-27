Late Muniz Winner Stuns Chelsea As Fulham Snatch Victory

Share

Substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored the winner late into six minutes of stoppage time as Fulham staged a magnificent late comeback to stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked to be maintaining the pressure on Premier League pacesetters Liverpool as they defended a lead given to them by Cole Palmer’s smooth 16th-minute strike.

Fulham, however, never took a backward step and were rewarded in the most dramatic fashion with two late goals as Chelsea’s title aspirations suffered a serious setback.

Marco Silva’s Fulham substitutions worked to p e r f e c t i o n , first when Harry Wilson headed the equaliser after 82 minutes before Muniz steered a low finish past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea were never comfortable, even after Palmer’s strike which was his 26th Premier League goal in the calendar year, breaking the Chelsea record set by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 2001.

Fulham were relentless in pursuit of at least a point and got full value for their ambition, securing their first win at Stamford Bridge in 45 years.

Share

Please follow and like us: