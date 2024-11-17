Late Mohbad’s Wife Launches New Business, Recounts Struggle

Share

The wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi has launched her first business after over a year since her husband’s passing.

In an emotional post shared on the brand’s official page, Omowunmi expressed the whirlwind of emotions she has endured over the past year.

She described stepping into the dual role of both Mom and Dad for their son, Liam, while navigating the challenges of moving forward after her husband’s death.

Speaking further, Omowunmi reflects on her journey, revealing countless sleepless nights filled with doubt, but she credited the unwavering love and support from fans for giving her the strength to keep going.

She now channels that resilience into her new venture, introducing Couture Hair, a project she describes as a labour of love and passion.

The debut collection, The Liam Luxe, is named after her son and symbolizes the strength and hope they have built together as a family.

Following the launching of her business, fans and supporters have taken to the comment section to applaud her courage and determination to create something meaningful from her experiences.

She wrote: “I never imagined I’d be here, sharing this journey with you all. Life after my husband’s passing has been a whirlwind, stepping into the roles of both mom and dad for Liam while figuring out how to move forward seemed impossible at times.

“Many sleepless nights were spent wondering how to keep going. But through it all, your love, encouragement, and support have been my guiding light.

“Today, I’m beyond excited to introduce Cee. Hairven. A labour of love born from resilience and passion.

“This isn’t just a business; it’s a reflection of my journey, my strength, and my commitment to making you feel beautiful and confident.

“Our journey begins with THE LIAM LUXE COLLECTION, inspired by the strength my son and I have built together.

“Each wig in this collection is a premium piece, crafted with the finest materials and a deep sense of care—because you deserve nothing less.

“Every wig tells a story, just like you and me. And now, I’m inviting you to be part of this story. Let’s make THE LIAM LUXE COLLECTION a sell-out success in just one week!

“Together, we can create a movement—a celebration of beauty, love, resilience, and sisterhood.

ChDolls, are you ready? Let’s do this!”

See the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCbFw9atbsW/?igsh=MWZnYzRhZHcydjlocw==

