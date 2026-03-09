Late Lagos Principal, Director Of Personnel For Burial Thursday

Aretired principal and director of Personnel with the Lagos State Government, Lady Abimbola Patricia Puddicombe, J.P is dead. Lady Puddicombe served as principal in many Lagos schools including Surulere Girls Secondary School and later the Pioneer Principal of Adebola Baptist High School, Surulere.

Mrs. Patricia Abimbola Puddicombe, nee Adegbola, was also a Zonal Director, Director of Personnel Matters, and Acting Tutor General with the Lagos State Government.

According to a release by the family, late Mrs. Abimbola Puddicombe Service of Songs/ Commendation Service, held yesterday at the Ereko Methodist Cathedral, Idumota, Lagos, at 1pm.

The Christian Wake will hold on Wednesday, March 11, at the City Mission Methodist Church, 1 Ade Thanni Street off Tafawa Balewa Crescent, Surulere, from 5pm, while the Funeral Service will hold on Thursday, March 12, at City Mission Methodist Church, Surulere at 10am.