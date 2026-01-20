Late Ilorin Chief Imam, Pious Man: Sheikh Sholagberu

The Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, and Malami Ubandoma of the Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Salman Oba Sholagberu, has expressed profound grief over the death of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Sholagberu described the late Chief Imam as a pious man whose life was devoted to the worship of Allah, the preservation of Islamic values, and sincere service to the Ilorin Emirate and the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking as a son of the Emirate, the Malami Ubandoma conveyed his deepest condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the family of the late scholar, and the entire Muslim community of Ilorin.

He noted that the passing of Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu represents a painful loss to the Emirate, as he had faithfully served as a spiritual guide and moral compass to the people.

Sheikh Sholagberu prayed that Allah forgives the shortcomings of the deceased, accepts his lifetime of service as acts of worship, and grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

He also prayed that Allah grants the Emir of Ilorin, the family, and the Ummah patience and strength to bear the loss.

“Indeed, Ilorin has lost a devoted servant of Allah, but we take solace in the promise of Allah to the righteous,” the statement concluded.