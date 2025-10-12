Late Ilobanafor Eulogised For Humility, Commitment To Community

The late Chief Ogbuefi Clement Nwagbogu Ilobanafor has been described as a pillar of unity, peace, and progress, as well as a loving community leader whose life of service left an enduring legacy.

He passed away on June 22, 2025, at the age of 93.

Chief Ilobanafor was fondly remembered by family members and associates for his humility, wisdom, and lifelong dedication to community development. Throughout his life in Ozegu, Enugwu-Inyi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, he earned the admiration of all who crossed his path.

Following his passing, the Ilobanafor family has officially released the funeral arrangements for their beloved patriarch, fondly known as Esesuo Agbara I of Ozegu. Since the announcement of his death, an outpouring of tributes and condolences has continued to flow from across Nigeria, reflecting the depth of his impact and the legacy he leaves behind.

Among those who have sent condolences are the Ywom Traditional Council, Garkawa District of Mikang Local Government Area, Plateau State, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, AIG Bashir E. Makama Dabup III (psc, Rtd), the Mwo-Ywom of Garkawa; Dr. Adedayo Olugbade Ajayi, Director General of Afe Babalola International Study Centre (ABISC); Pharm. (Prof.) Lere Baale, CEO of Business School Netherlands and President of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, along with his wife, Mrs. Ife Baale; and Pharm. Elechi Oyim, National Chairman, Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN), among many other associates and well-wishers who have expressed heartfelt sympathies to the family.

According to the family, a Christian wake-keep will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, at his compound in Umueke Ozegu, Enugwu-Inyi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The gathering will offer family and friends the opportunity to share fond memories and testimonies of the late Chief Ilobanafor, a man widely regarded as a community development advocate and peace builder.

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, a Requiem Mass will be held at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Enugwu-Inyi Parish, Inyi Town, Oji River Local Government Area, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be followed by funeral rites and a reception at his family compound, where guests will gather to honor and celebrate a life of service and enduring legacy.

The funeral ceremonies will conclude on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Enugwu-Inyi Parish, Inyi Town, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The service will mark a celebration of Chief Ilobanafor’s faith, his values, and the positive impact he made on his family and community.

The Ilobanafor family invites relatives, friends, associates, and well-wishers to join them in celebrating the life and legacy of Chief Ogbuefi Clement Nwagbogu Ilobanafor, whose kindness, integrity, and leadership left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.