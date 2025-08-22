Late Emir Of Zuru Laid To Rest As Shettima, Sultan Pay Last Respect

The remains of the late Emir of Zuru, ,Maj.Gen.(rtd) Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II , who died at the age of 81, has been laid to rest in his home town in Kebbi State.

The Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sunusi Lamido Sanusi, Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris and Senators from Kebbi and other government functionaries and business moguls paid their last respect to the late Emir.

New Telegraph recalls that, the late Emir died last Saturday in London after a brief illness in a London hospital, leaving behind four wives and seven children.

Senator Musa Maidoki, representing Kebbi South Senatorial district and his colleagues, arrived in the ancient town to honour the late Emir.

At about 11:43 am on Friday, aircraft marked 5N-DOY touched Zuru airstrip with Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris, the Corps of the late Emir, deceased wives, children, while Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sunusi Lamido Sanusi, who led a delegation of traditional rulers, landed at about 12:00 pm.

The Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, aircraft marked NAF 205 arrived at 1:58 pm and proceeded to the Zuru Central Mosque, where the funeral prayer was held for the late Emir.

All the markets in Zuru town were closed while major streets and roads linking to the Mosque were full of crowd.

The Chief Imam of Zuru town Central Mosque, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Tanko, led the funeral prayer for the late Emir immediately after the two rakaat Jumuah prayer.

The Vice-President, Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Emir of Yauri, Emir of Gummi, Emir of Anka, Emir of Yauri, as well as Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Lt Gen.(rtd) Dambazau were at the graveyard where the Emir was buried at his personal residence.

While condoling with the family at the late Emir’s personal residence, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, described the death of the former Military Administrator of Bauchi state as a great loss to the entire nation.

Shettima said: “This is a sad day for the entire nation, this is a sad day for the people of Kebbi State and indeed for all entire Nigeria.

“I am here on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convey the condolences of the President to the Kebbi State Government, the entire Northern Nigeria and the people of Zuru Emirate on the demise of a man who spent his entire life serving the entire nation to ensure peace and unity”.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to give the family, Kebbi State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Others at the funeral prayer include Estu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Emir of Kangara, Alhaji Muhammad Attairu, Former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Nasamu Dankingari, Minister of Humanitarian, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, among others.