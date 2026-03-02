Late Emir Of Gusau Foundation Distributes Foods, Clothes To Orphans, Others

The Late Emir of Gusau Ibrahim Bello Foundation has distributed food items and clothes to over one thousand orphans and the less privileged under the Gusau emirate during Ramadan and Sallah palliatives.

Speaking during flag off ceremony of the palliative distribution at Gusau Palace, the wife of Zamfara State Governor, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, commended the initiative, saying it would help alleviate the hardship being faced by the beneficiaries who lost their parents.

Huriyya said only orphans and children who come from vulnerable families are targeted by the initiative. The Late Emir Ibrahim Bello’s spirit of legacy must be encouraged by the present administration of Dauda Lawal, as it deposits a lasting impact on our future generations, encompassing their values, faith, and wisdom. This represents a “spiritual inheritance” rather than material wealth.

“This is a holy month of Ramadan, therefore, I call on the emirate to intensify putting smiles on the faces of orphans and vulnerable families, as that could spiritually attract the smiling face of Almighty Allah to listen to our prayers and make Zamfara State and Nigeria in general ‘A crime-free state’.

Earlier, the Emir of Gusau, Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, said the foundation was initially established to immortalize the name of late Emir Ibrahim Bello and the spirit of legacies he left behind that touched many walks of life, which included education, health and economy.

“During his lifetime by this time in the holy month of Ramadan, late Emir Ibrahim Bello used to select some orphans and vulnerable families under the Gusau emirate and distribute to them foods and clothes, this is in addition to supports he offered in heath and education by giving assistance to some vulnerable students for the settlement of their immediate demands”, Abdulkadir Bello has recalled.