Zainab Bayero, the daughter of the late Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has shared a distressing account of her family’s struggles since her father died in 2014.

In a video circulating on social media, Zainab revealed that she, her mother, and her younger brother are stranded in Lagos State, with no shelter or means of survival.

The late Emir, who ascended the throne in 1963 and served until his death on June 6, 2014, was one of Nigeria’s most revered traditional rulers.

Despite her father’s prominent legacy, Zainab lamented her family’s dire situation in the video, which was reportedly filmed around the Eko Hotel area of Lagos at 1 am.

“This is me, daughter of the Emir of Kano, on the streets of Lagos, unsafe, stranded. No one cares if I live or die,” Zainab said in the video, her voice breaking with emotion.

She added that she has no education, no job, and no home and that her once-promising future has been reduced to a struggle for survival.

“My father left me with nothing — no education and no home.

“I’ve tried to survive… I can’t go on anymore. I’ve been turned into an urchin, a girl who once had so many dreams,” she continued.

The visibly distraught Zainab said she has repeatedly appealed for assistance but has received little support.

Earlier this year, she spoke to various media outlets about her plight.

In June, the Kano State government stepped in to pay the rent for the Lagos apartment where Zainab and her family were staying after they faced eviction.

Despite this temporary relief, Zainab’s recent video indicates the family’s continued struggles.

“I’ve pleaded to care for a young woman who doesn’t want to be killed; who doesn’t want to die.

“But it’s obvious nobody cares if I live or die, and I want to end it because I can’t keep doing this,” she said.

In response to the distressing video, some have called for immediate intervention by the Kano State government, prominent Nigerians, and well-meaning individuals to provide lasting support for Zainab and her family.

