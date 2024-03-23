Late Ekwueme Would’ve Succeeded Shagari – Ganduje

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdulahi Ganduje has said that if not for the military intervention in 1983 late Vice President, Alex Ekwueme would have succeeded former President Shehu Shagari after eight years during the second Republic.

Ganduje who disclosed this at the APC mega rally in Nnewi under the sponsorship of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah noted that the South East came close to producing the President of Nigeria.

“You know when your brother, Alex Ekwueme was the Vice President to our brother, Shehu Shagari. The body language was there, and if not for the military strike, your son, Alex Ekwueme would have become the president.

“I tell you this story because the road to political freedom is to key into the ruling party, and once you do that, marginalization would be a thing of the past.”

Ganduje who was overwhelmed by the large crowd that attended the empowerment rally said with what he has seen, and with the mobilisation Ifeanyi Ubah has done, and his acceptance in Anambra, the South East is ready to key into mainstream politics.

“We are astonished at the crowd that attended this rally. Our renewed hope agenda is to bring the Southeast into mainstream politics. This is not an ordinary rally, but one for empowerment, and we have been informed that everybody here today will go back with something.

“I have seen thousands of motorcycles, tricycles, buses, generators, grinding machines, bags of rice and other foodstuff that will be distributed, and we thank Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for this.”

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who spoke at the rally said the party came to encourage Ubah to do more.

He added that President Bola Tinubu has confronted monsters that successive governments feared to confront for years. He named the monsters to include the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

“Every government tried and failed, but President Bola Tinubu came and decided to confront them, and the effect is the temporary hunger that you see. That is why he decided to empower representatives with palliatives for them to go back and distribute to the people to confront hunger. That is what we are doing here today.”

Organiser of the rally, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in a remark said Anambra people will not relent in heeding the call to integrate into mainstream politics by electing an APC governor in 2025. Ubah is also a governorship aspirant under the party.