Late Eaglets’ Coach, Brodericks-Imasuen, a hero –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the late former coach of the maiden 1985 Golden Eaglets, Sebastian BrodericksImasuen, as a true Nigerian hero. Tinubu, according to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, received the news of the passing of Brodericks-Imasuen with a heavy heart. Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to victory at the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985. The President celebrated the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride through his industry, devotion, and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero

