Late C&S Spiritual Father, Abidoye For Burial April 2024

…As Prophet Alogbo appointed new Spiritual Father in acting capacity

The Board of Trustees of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide Ayo Ni O has

fixed the burial arrangements for the late Spiritual Father/Chairman of the Church, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, for between 22nd and 28th April 2024 at Galilee, Orile Igbon, Oyo State, adding that the family agrees with the fixed dates.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, by the Secretary General of the Church, Special Apostle Ademola Odetundun.

Meanwhile, the Most Senior Special Apostle Prophet Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo has been appointed to act as the Spiritual Father/ Chairman of the Church.

The Secretary-General, who said the appointment takes immediate effect, added that “the decision was

taken today (Tuesday) at the end of an emergency meeting of the Board held at the Church headquarters at Galilee.”

Until his appointment, Prophet Alogbo was the Chairman of Kingsland District, Oko Oba, Lagos.

