Late COAS Lt-Gen. Lagbaja Inducted Into US Army International Hall Of Fame

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to military professionalism and international peace and security, the United States Army War College (USAWC) has posthumously inducted Nigeria’s late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, into its prestigious International Hall of Fame (IHOF).

The honour was conferred on Monday, 13 October, during the opening ceremony of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington D.C., United States. Lagbaja, Nigeria’s 23rd Army Chief, passed away on 5 November 2024 at the age of 56.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Lt-Col Appolonia Anele, noted that the induction was received on behalf of the Nigerian Army by Maj-Gen. Adeleke Ayannuga, representing the current COAS, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, alongside the late General’s widow, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja.

“In a solemn yet colourful ceremony, the Commandant of the USAWC, Maj-Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, presented the posthumous honour in acknowledgment of the late General Lagbaja’s sterling leadership, visionary service, and exceptional contributions to the advancement of military professionalism and international peace and security,” Anele stated.

She added that the recognition highlights his remarkable achievements as an alumnus of the USAWC, who rose to the pinnacle of his military career and became the first Nigerian Army officer to be enshrined in the IHOF in the institution’s 124-year history, cementing his legacy of excellence and service to humanity.

The event also honoured five other eminent inductees. Attendees included Maj-Gen. G.O. Adesina, Director General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre; Maj-Gen. G.T.O. Ajetunmobi, Director General, Defence Headquarters Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre; Mrs. Deborah Aboderin of the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation in Abuja; the Nigerian Defense Attaché to the U.S.; and Nigerian Army officers undergoing advanced professional military education in U.S. institutions.

Expressing “profound pride” in the historic recognition, Lt-Gen. Oluyede said the induction not only immortalises his predecessor’s distinguished service but also reinforces the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professionalism, discipline, and dedication to global peace and security.