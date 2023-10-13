Late Blow For Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United Trio

Bruno Guimaraes, a midfielder for Newcastle has opened Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela at home in Cubá.

Before Guimaraes was substituted in the last moments, the five-time World Cup winners took the lead through Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal in the second half.

The 25-year-old was left to watch from the sidelines as Venezuela pulled off an unexpected point thanks to a late equalise from Eduard Bello.

Brazil now sits second in the South American World Cup qualifying table behind Argentina as the 2022 World Cup winners defeated Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay 1-0.

In the third minute of play, Nicolás Otamendi handed Argentina the lead, which Almiron was able to maintain as they proceeded with their unblemished World Cup qualifying campaign.

Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento made his England Under-21 debut after his return to England, replacing Serbia’s star player in the exhilarating 9-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest in the European qualifying round.

It was Livramento’s first appearance for the team in eighteen months.

Lewis Hall, a 19-year-old left-back, participated as well, starting the England Under-20s’ away 2-0 loss to Romania.

Although Alexander Isak (Sweden) and Sandro Tonali (Italy) are also anticipated to compete, Kieran Trippier (England), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), and Fabian Schar (Switzerland) of Newcastle will compete over the weekend while Alexander Isak (Sweden) and Sandro Tonali (Italy) have both been forced to withdraw from their respective national squads.

Isak quickly left the Sweden camp after his knock picked up in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United ruled him out of the upcoming international matches.

Italy then decided to remove Tonali from international duty following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Both players will come back to Newcastle ahead of the return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on October 21.

Isak’s injury is not thought to be too serious with the hope he will at least be involved on the bench against Palace at St James’ Park.

Isak is The Magpies’ top scorer so far this season with seven goals in all competitions, including six in the Premier League.

Tonali’s situation is currently unclear with the investigation ongoing. Newcastle United have been approached for comment.