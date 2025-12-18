Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor Never Objected To My Decisions – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his late deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, never objected to any of his decisions, describing him as a loyal partner who consistently supported government policies.

Governor Diri made the disclosure on Thursday during a special edition of the state’s weekly Prosperity Walk, organised in honour of the late deputy governor in Yenagoa.

Describing Ewhrudjakpo’s death as painful and difficult, the governor said his former deputy was fully committed to the administration’s vision and initiatives.

“Ewhrudjakpo’s sudden departure is very painful and very difficult for all of us. When I introduced the weekly walk policy, my deputy fully supported it. Those who were with us from the beginning will recall that he was part of it.

“In all the policies I initiated, my deputy never said no. Instead, he ran with them. Today, I am very happy that Bayelsans came out in their numbers to honour him,” Diri said.

He added that the late deputy governor made significant contributions to the development of Bayelsa State, urging residents to sustain the culture of regular exercise beyond the memorial walk.

“Please don’t do this only today. Continue even during the yuletide season at home. Your health will be better for it,” the governor advised.

The Prosperity Walk recorded an unprecedented turnout, with participants donning customised black T-shirts bearing Ewhrudjakpo’s image and inscriptions marking his legacy.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, it was disclosed that Governor Diri had earlier urged Bayelsans during the 177th State Executive Council meeting to participate in the five-kilometre walk as a mark of honour to the late deputy governor, who was an active participant from the programme’s inception.

Government officials who joined the walk included the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, members of the House, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Head of Service, Dr. Ebiye Sawyer, commissioners, political appointees and civil servants.

The exercise was rounded off at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Reflecting further, Governor Diri noted that what mattered most in life was not longevity but the positive impact one made on society.

Also present were the Leader of the House of Assembly, Monday Obolo-Bubou, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, his deputy, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo, among others.