Late Bayelsa Dep Gov, Ewhrudjakpo To Be Laid To Rest Jan 30

The remains of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will be interred on January 30, 2026.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed this development on Wednesday during the 179th state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement issued by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri, stated that Ewhrudjakpo died on December 11, 2025, at the age of 60.

‎Governor Diri said following the setting up of a committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, Ewhrudjakpo’s four-day funeral programme would commence on January 27 with sporting activities.

‎He stated that a Day of Tributes would be held on January 28 at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, while on January 29, a two-part special valedictory session would take place at the State High Court Complex, Yenagoa, and the Executive Council Chambers in Government House.

‎On January 30, a requiem mass in his honour will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area, before his interment.

He said: “Today, the 14th of January, we want to use this opportunity to announce the funeral dates of our departed deputy governor.

“You are aware that at the last Exco meeting, I announced the constitution of the funeral committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government.

‎”The committee representing the government has met alongside the family and his church. We are all in agreement that the burial activities of our departed deputy governor will commence on January 27 with some sporting activities, as he was the one supervising the Ministry of Sports.

“On January 28, there will be a Day of Tributes, while on the 29th, special valedictory sessions will take place first at the state High Court and later inside the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House.

‎”On the fourth day, which is the 30th of January, we will have a requiem mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni community, and thereafter interment. This is the programme that was drawn up by the committee and approved by me.”

‎Also at the meeting, an award from the Rivers and Bayelsa branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, and another from the Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria on Exceptional Leadership were presented to the governor by the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr Ebieri Jones.