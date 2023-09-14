Late Augusta’s Mother Finally Breaks Silence

The late undergraduate student of Lead University, Augusta Osedion’s mother has finally broken silence on her daughter’s death.

It would be recalled that the 21-year-old Austa Osedion was murdered by her lover, Benjamin in cold blood in Oral Estate, Ikota, Ajah, Lagos.

According to reports, the lovebirds had a misunderstanding, which degenerated into a fight and the victim, Augusta, was stabbed to death in the process.

However, many had accused the boy of killing and using his girlfriend for ritual, due to the fact that the boy was suspected to be a Yahoo boy.

However, the boy later came out to debunk all claims stating that he’s not a Yahoo boy and that he never used his girlfriend for ritual.

According to him, he stabbed his late girlfriend by mistake during an argument.

Following the death, her mother broke her silence after the burial of her daughter was done, calling for justice as she disclosed the killer of her daughter is still walking freely.