Late Alao-Akala’s CPS, AB Ojo Is Dead

Barr. Abraham Bolaji Ojo, the former Chief Press Secretary to the late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala between 2003 – 2011 is dead.

Popularly called AB, Bolaji Ojo who was born over 60 years ago and hailed from Ogbomoso in Oyo State passed on a few minutes ago at the Baptist hospital, in Ogbomoso.

A respected member of the fourth estate of the realm and retired civil servant from the state Ministry of Information, A.B. Ojo was called to the Bar a few years ago and was actively involved in legal practice before his sudden demise.

A famous historian and ally of the deceased, Adewuyi Adegbite, wrote this tribute: “Concerning AB Ojo, he was a seasoned journalist and a few years ago he went back to school to study Law and has actually established a Chamber in Ogbomoso.

He was a civil servant with Oyo state government and from there he was seconded to serve as chief press secretary to Governor Adebayo Alao Akala during his time as Oyo state governor.

He did his work diligently in spite of the opposition to Alao Akala’s government from many angles. He was able to defend his policies and actions. He was a patriotic Ogbomoso man and a responsible Nigerian.

He was feasible a few weeks ago at the installation of the new Soun of Ogbomoso. He was actually on the media committee of the inauguration. Although, I saw that he was frail at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club where I saw him last during a meeting of the media committee.

I didn’t know he was that sick until I got the report of his death through social media this morning. He lived an impactful life and will be missed by all who knew him. Condolences to his family and friends